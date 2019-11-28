Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz’s heated argument

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular reality shows. Season 13 is currently on air and the drama inside the house is in full swing.

As Sidharth Shukla takes charge of the Bigg Boss 13 house as the new captain, things seem to take another dramatic turn courtesy - assigning duties to housemates. Yes, again the contestants will be seen at loggerheads with each other over duties. Apart from the kitchen duty, the most controversial duty that has led to numerous fights is the Rationing duty. From the very first week, the rationing duty has been the most-talked about, as it directly has an impact on the inmates food habits. And yet again, it is going to create a storm in the house.

In today's episode, we will see that new captain Sidharth Shukla, will take his powers hands-on and will assign duties to the housemates. But, when doing so, the rationing duty is going to create a ruckus. In the latest video released by the makers, it is seen that when Paras Chhabra asks Sidharth Shukla, who he is keeping in the rationing duty, he says that Asim and you (Paras), can take up the duty. To which, Paras replies, Asim creates a lot of mess in rationing. Sidharth curiously ask, "What kind of ruckus?" Mahira, who is also present there, jumps in between and says that since he has joined the rationing team, everything has gone haywire.

Upon listening this, Aism who was in the room nearby, enters and starts asking Mahira in a loud voice about her allegations. It is then, when both start screaming, shouting and pointing fingers at each other. Mahira clarifies that she is just giving her opinion, whereas Asim asks her who is she to decide anything. Sidharth comes Asim's support and tells Mahira to let him be in the rationing department. Mahira strongly disagrees and says, "I don't want top see Asim in the rationing duty."

Mahira's statements don't go down well with Asim and he fumes with anger. He starts criticizing Mahira for hiding food items in the house. Mahira hits back and says, "I'm not a chor, but you surely are." And from here Paras, Mahira and Asim enter into a heated argument and start blaming each other for hiding food items.