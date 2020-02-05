Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra regrets doing THIS in the house

MUMBAI: The media entered the Bigg Boss 13 house recently to question the housemates about their game. They asked Rashami Desai’s about her relationship status. The actress said that although she will get clarity once she gets out of the house, as of now, she is done with Arhaan Khan.

Meanwhile, when they grilled Shehnaz for being a flipper, Sana said that she is just being herself in the game and she always stands by what is right and if that means that she is tagged as a flipper, then she will accept the word in a positive way. Now, in tonight’s episode, we will see Asim being schooled by the media for using inappropriate words towards Paras as he said that 'Salman sir ne Paras ko nanga kar diya’.

When Paras is asked if he has any regrets in the show, he says that he regrets trusting Shehnaz during the initial days.

Well, what is your take on this?

Credits: Pinkvilla