Bigg Boss 13: Is Paras Chhabra the first contestant to win the 'Ticket to the Finale'?

31 Oct 2019 06:31 PM

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its first finale!

As we know, only six contestants from the current lot will go ahead in the show, while six new wild-card entries namely Arhaan Khan, Tehseen Poonawala, Himanshi Khurana, Keshari Lal Yadav, Hindustani Bhau, and Shefali Zariwala will enter the show.

In yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss gave a task for the contestants to win a ticket to the finale. Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, and Siddharth Shukla have turned customers and have to give food orders to five female contestants, who will be chefs. One female contestant will play the role of a delivery girl who has to deliver food items to her favourite male contestant.

As we know, Devoleena became the first delivery girl and delivered food item to Paras. The second was Shenaaz, who chose Asim.

In tonight’s episode, it will be shown that Shefali will be the third delivery girl, but she will not deliver food items to any of the boys.

In the fourth round, Rashami chooses Mahira over Aarti as a delivery girl and promises Aarti that she will send her in the next round. Mahira gives the food item to Paras.  

However, in the fifth round, Rashami flips and chooses herself to become the delivery girl, leaving Aarti upset and angry. Rashmi also chooses Paras.

Now, for sixth round, Rashmi sends Aarti who deliver to Asim.

For the seventh round, it is still not clear whether Shefali or Devoleena will get the chance to deliver and which boy they will choose.  

But looking at the score card, Paras will receive three orders, making him the highest scorer in the task.

So does that mean Paras is the first contestant to get through to the finale?

Well, Bigg Boss is quite an unpredictable show, and any twist can take place and turn the tables.  

Who do think will qualify in the task?

