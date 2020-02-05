Bigg Boss 13: Paras compares Mahira to Asim and Rashami; Mahira cries

MUMBAI: The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is now heading towards its grand finale. Only a few days are left for the final day and fans are eager to know who is going to lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, a lot of dramatic things are still happening on the show. Well, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma again got into a verbal spat in last night's episode. All this happened as Mahira decided to do Paras' breakfast duty. The latter saw it and started teasing her, which got her angry and she left the work and asked him to complete it himself.

This did not go down well with Paras, who woke up and started doing the duty himself. Then, Mahira barged in moving Paras aside. However, Paras was infuriated with Mahira's behaviour and asked her to stay away saying, 'Chal nikal, chal bhak.' Paras' words hurt Mahira and she asks him to speak with her respectfully. She goes on to call him 'badtameez'. To which, Paras replies saying that she should've thought about his finger injury before throwing tantrums. He asks her to speak softly with him and goes on to compare her with her arch-rival Rashami Desai. This comparison angers Mahira further, who tells him to see his face in the mirror with this awful attitude. But, Paras looks upset and says that he might pamper her unlimited but she will still have a certain attitude towards him.

Later, Mahira comes and tries to make peace with Paras. However, an upset Paras pushes her away saying that he doesn't want to speak to her anymore. He says, 'Chal nikal yahan se, baat mat kar mujhse. Now this time, he goes on to compare Mahira with Asim Riaz as he says that they both speak alike as they hail from Kashmir. While Mahira asks him to speak politely, Paras refuses to pay heed. It is here where Arti Singh, interferes between them. Paras asks Arti to tell Mahira to stay away from him. Mahira bursts into tears and Arti informs about the same to Paras. Paras ignores Mahira's cries and says, 'Let her cry. She has gotten on my nerves.'

Next, an interesting thing happens. Paras keeps a mirror in front of Mahira and asks her to see her crying face. They again indulge in a spat but eventually hug it out and Paras kisses Mahira again.

What do you think about Paras and Mahira’s equation? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also check:

Credits: Pinkvilla