Bigg Boss 13: Paras makes it clear that he does not trust Shefali

MUMBAI: All contestants of Bigg Boss 13 currently stand nominated. After the nominations, Sidharth and Paras in the garden area were captured talking about the housemates’ gameplay.

Sidharth asked Paras his opinion on Arti Singh, to which he says that she is very genuine and loyal to whomsoever she is with, in the game. But a fact can’t be ignored is that she flips sides when she sees something wrong happens, keeping in mind the advantages. When asked his views about Shefali Jariwala, he warns Sidharth by giving a bizarre reason.

While talking about it, Paras said that one shouldn’t trust cat-eyed people. He said, 'Billi aankhon waali ladkiyon par kam trust Karna chahiye'. This leaves Shukla completely confused.

He then walks into the smoking room and tells Paras that he has got it all wrong.

Meanwhile, Sid and Sana's fight is increasing in intensity, much to the disappointment of the audience.

Credits: SpotboyE