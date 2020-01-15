Bigg Boss 13: Paras’ mom spends day with his GF Akanksha Puri before entering BB house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Season 13 is currently on air and it is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The show is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing. Many popular names are part of the show.

Presently, the show is focusing on family week special episodes. The housemates’ parents, loved ones, will enter the house one by one and this will go on for two days. And, it looks like Paras Chhabra’s mother will also be entering the BB house, but before that, she spent some time with Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri. This has only raised our expectations further, and now we’re waiting to find out what Paras’ mom has to say to the housemates, and Paras. Akanksha Puri took to her social media to share a picture with Paras’ mother and wrote, “Watching #tanhaji with my favorite company She is all set to bring in some positivity to the #BB13 house tomo love you Mom #morepowertoyou.”

Take a look below: