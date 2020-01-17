Bigg Boss 13: Paras' mom talks about his equation with Mahira

MUMBAI: Family week is going on in Bigg Boss 13. The loved ones of the contestants are entering the house to give them some valuable advice.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra’s mom will be seen entering the house. But it’s her reaction to Paras’ budding romance with Mahira Sharma, that’s winning the Internet. The promo has made its way to the social media, in which his mother is seen telling him that he should stop being the Godfather now and start playing his own game. She further tells him, 'Chipta-chipti nahi. 36 aayengi, 37 jaayengi, teri wali teri maa hi laayegi'. (Stop getting clingy with Mahira. Many come and many will go, only your mother will find you a suitable girl.)

Have a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE