Bigg Boss 13: Paras upset as Shehnaaz's brother taunts him about living off Akanksha's money

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. With the introduction of 'Connections Week’, a lot of interesting things are happening in the show. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. In fact, the show is just two weeks away from the finale. While the finale is coming closer, issues continue getting complicated in the house as everyone is fighting their own battle. Things have taken a turn for Paras Chhabra post the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode and now he feels that the issue about his girlfriend Akanksha Puri is continuously being brought up, and in fact, it has already lead to a fight between him and Asim Riaz.

Now, it has lead to another fight as Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shahbaz, who entered the house as her connection, got into a war of words with Paras. He called Paras, Mahira Ka Pappu and it obviously did not go down very well. During this fight, as things seem to have escalated, Shahbaz also went on to highlight the issue about how he is someone who is living off a girl's money, therby indirectly bringing the topic of Akanksha here. With the taunts he has been going through, he talks to Mahira Sharma about how things have been since the last Weekend Ka Vaar and also tells her how he is not liking it. He further added that he has done shows in his career but no one knows that but this is what people are talking about.

