MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is getting dramatic with each passing day, and recently, Paras Chhabra hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons after he revealed his frustration with the show. He is one of the more entertaining contestants on the show currently. In this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced that Chhabra was in the bottom two along with Mahira Sharma. He couldn’t digest this and went on to disrespect Bigg Boss, and said, “Lannat hai show pe.”

Paras was furious and he said that it is worthless if contestants who give their best and participate actively in every task are in the bottom two.

Now, in an unseen footage Paras is seen talking to Shehnaaz Gill where she is referring Arti Singh ‘gadhi’. To which Paras says to Gill that she doesn't know the show's format.

Shehnaaz asks him to be active once again just like he was before. To which, he says ‘main aur slow ho jaunga’. He goes on to say that he would like to see how people react if he doesn’t do anything on the show for a week. He further added, 'Main sirf ek bheed ka hissa rahunga. Main dekhna chahta hu ki mai ab kuch nahi karunga toh mujhe audience bachayegi ki nahi.'

Take a look at the clip.

Date: Wed, 4 Dec 2019 at 14:50 Subject: Paras Chhabra To: Cc: Bigg Boss 13: Paras vows not to do anything on the show, wants to see if the audience saves him Bigg Boss 13 is getting dramatic with each passing day and recently, Paras Chhabra hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons after he revealed his frustration with the show. He is one of the more entertaining contestants on the show currently. In this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced that Chhabra was in the bottom two along with Mahira Sharma. He couldn’t digest this and went on to disrespect Bigg Boss, and said, “Lannat hai show pe.” Paras was furious and he said that it is worthless if contestants who give their best and participate actively in every task are in the bottom two. Now, in an unseen footage Paras is seen talking to Shehnaaz Gill where she is referring Arti Singh ‘gadhi’. To which Paras says to Gill that she doesn't know the show's format. Shehnaaz asks him to be active once again just like he was before. To which, he says ‘main aur slow ho jaunga’. He goes on to say that he would like to see how people react if he doesn’t do anything on the show for a week. He further added, “Main sirf ek bheed ka hissa rahunga. Main dekhna chahta hu ki mai ab kuch nahi karunga toh mujhe audience bachayegi ki nahi.” Take a look at the clip: Kya #ParasChhabra sach mein jaante hai saare game ka format?



Dekhiye unka khel aaj raat 10:30 baje.



Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/deIBpeBtq8 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2019 Kya #ParasChhabra sach mein jaante hai saare game ka format?



Dekhiye unka khel aaj raat 10:30 baje.



Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/deIBpeBtq8 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2019 Will Paras be forgiven for insulting Bigg Boss? What will be Salman's reaction to this? What do you think? Tell us in the comments. Credits: SpotBoyE Attachments area Will Paras be forgiven for insulting Bigg Boss? What will be Salman's reaction to this? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Will Paras be forgiven for insulting Bigg Boss? What will be Salman's reaction to this? What do you think? Tell us in the comments. Credits: SpotBoyE ---------- Forwarded message --------- From: Harmisha Chauhan