Bigg Boss 13: As part of Madhurima's punishment, her mom will not enter the house

MUMBAI: Even though the Bigg Boss house is full of aggression and fights, the audience recently saw the ugliest fight between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh.

After the chappal fight, the former couple had reunited and were seen getting close

But not for long, because yet again, they have fought. It all started when Madhurima called Vishal ‘behenji’, and in return, he threw water on her. An enraged Madhurima repeatedly hit him hard with a frying pan.

Bigg Boss had to intervene and issue them a strict warning. Moreover, Madhurima had to pay a heavy price for her actions. As we all know, the family week is on and housemates are getting to meet their loved ones. Unfortunately, owing to Madhurima’s act of violence, she probably won't receive this opportunity. Yes, you read it right. Madhurima's mother Vijaya Pant Tuli was supposed to enter the house today, but last night, Endemol informed her that her entry has been called off.

She told SpotboyE, 'For now, I’m not entering the house. Because of the fight that happened between Vishal and Madhurima, the channel called me and informed that I won’t be entering the house tonight.'

When asked if she would be entering the house maybe later, she replied, 'I have no clarity as they haven't informed me about it.'

