Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Shehnaz Gill faints during the task

MUMBAI: One show that is popular for endless drama and controversies is Bigg Boss. The show has returned with season 13 and the drama is in full swing.

The first task in Bigg Boss 13 created massive fights between the contestants. Yes, the show took a dramatic turn in last night’s episode as the housemates got aggressive during the task. The drama will continue as the other team of Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Dalljiet Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shehnaz Gill will sit on the chair as patients to play the task.

Siddharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai will be the doctors and they will be seen giving spicy, bitter things to Dalljiet, Devoleena to torture them. During the task, Mahira, Shehnaz will also sit on the chair and the doctor’s team will pour things like mud, crow dung on them and will also make use of ice. The girls will be seen giving their best during the task. However, while performing the task Shehnaz will not respond to people and the other contestants will run towards her for help.

It will be interesting to see if Shehnaz really fell unconscious while performing or it was her tactic to win the game.