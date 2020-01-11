Bigg Boss 13: Prince comes out in support of Asim

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is known as the king of reality shows,as he has won almost every reality show on television. From being the winner of Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye, the young lad has come a long way.

Prince seems to be following Bigg Boss 13 as he keeps sharing his views on the game. He himself has been the contestant of the show and knows what works for the show. Recently he had given Mahira a suggestion that’s its high time she plays the game well and plays it independently.

Prince revealed his favourite contestant and he is none other than Asim. Prince said that he likes him as though not being a famous face, he has made a name for himself and is playing a smart game.

Prince is expressed that in spite of not being popular Asim as managed to win people’s heart and have a strong fan base and the fact that he keeps trending on social media site is commendable.

Well, there is no doubt that Asim is one of the most strong contestants in the house, and the audience’s are already calling him the potential winner of Bigg Boss.

Check out the post below: