Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula says Arhaan Khan will propose to Rashami Desai

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Nov 2019 09:29 PM

MUMBAI: Arhaan Khan made headlines recently because after being evicted from BB13, he claimed that he wants to go into the house again and propose to Rashami.

However, Arhaan did not create any impact and there has hardly been anyone rooting for his comeback.

Well, someone out there feels that whether Arhaan returns to Bigg Boss 13 or not, he will definitely propose to the Dil Se Dil Tak star. The man in question is the Nach Baliye 9 winner Arhaan's buddy Prince Narula, whose wedding in fact was the occasion where Rashami first met Arhaan. The two exchanged numbers, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Prince told SpotboyE.com, 'Agar Arhaan ne kaha hai, toh woh zaroor propose karega Rashami ko.'

Well, do you think the makers should give Arhaan a chance to do this?

 

