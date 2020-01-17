Bigg Boss 13 promo: Shehnaaz Gill’s father lashes out at Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, is presently one of the most popular reality shows. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

The competition has increased as the show is heading towards its finale. In fact, the show is almost a month away from its finale, and as we are nearing the end of the show, the makers are introducing interesting tasks for the contestants. Amidst this, the show is focusing on family special week.

Yes, the show is all set to witness the emotional two days in the house as the loved ones of the contestants will be coming inside the house to meet them. Among them, Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh will be seen meeting his daughter after four months. In a promo shared by the makers, we get to see Santokh Singh lashing out at Paras Chhabra too for sowing the seeds of jealousy between Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz.

In the promo, we saw Shehnaaz’s father telling Paras that earlier he used to tell his daughter that Mahira is jealous of her. Later, he started telling Mahira that Shehnaaz is jealous of her. This way he caused confusion between the two girls who had become good friends. After his game is exposed and Shehnaaz’s father leaves the house, we get to see, Paras sitting with Mahira and feeling miffed with Santokh Singh’s accusations on him about bringing jealousy factor between two girls.

Take a look below: