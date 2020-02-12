Bigg Boss 13: Rajat Sharma grills Rashami Desai on her equation with Arhaan Khan

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Hosted by Salman Khan, season 13 is presently on air. After entertaining audience with dramatic episodes, the show is now heading towards its finale.

Yes, the show is nearing its finale and now only a few contestants are battling it out for the trophy. A lot has happened in the past four months and we have seen many equations unfolding in the house. One of the most shocking scenes of Bigg Boss 13 though will remain to be Arhaan Khan's expose. Salman Khan exposed him on national television and revealed about his marriage and child. Rashami Desai's world changed hereafter. After entering the show, Rajat Sharma grills her over the same.

In the promo that is doing the rounds of social media, we see Rajat asking Rashami about everything. He picks up Arhaan Khan's topic and questions about her current status. Rashami says that it was a big shock to her to know that someone you love a lot has hidden such a big fact from her. Rajat then goes on to say that within 48 hours all the hurt is gone. He then talks about her relationship status and states that she should clear everything otherwise it appears that she made him a 'bali ka bakra' for the game.

