Bigg Boss 13: Rakhi Sawant is all praises for Sidharth Shukla; calls him 'Bohot Acha Insaan'

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. In fact, the show is just a few days away from the finale.

Speaking about the show, it’s been a long-run debate whether Bigg Boss is a reality-based show for real or is it all scripted. While people are debating on this fact, Rakhi Sawant, who was seen in Bigg Boss 1, shared her opinion on the same.

Rakhi recently took to her social media handle and shared a video wherein she can be seen talking about Bigg Boss the show itself and Bigg Boss 13’s contestant Sidharth Shukla. In the video, Rakhi reveals that Bigg Boss is not at all scripted as she has also been a part of this reality show. Later, she is also seen supporting Sidharth who has been the most-talked-about contestant of this season. In the video, Rakhi mentioned that Sidharth is 'Bohot Acha Insaan'.

Take a look below.

Do you agree with Rakhi Sawant? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.