Bigg Boss 13: Rani Chatterjee to join Khesari Lal Yadav in the show

01 Nov 2019 08:06 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

Now, according to the media reports, Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee will soon be seen in Bigg Boss 13. Besides BB, the actress will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi's fresh season. Recently, the actress made headlines for entering the show as a contestant. However, according to the latest reports, she'll be coming in to support Khesari Lal Yadav. Reports further suggested that the two will be performing on Weekend Ka Vaar.

