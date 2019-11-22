Bigg Boss 13: Rannvijay Singha to grace the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show and he will be once again seen hosting Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

And guess what? Well, Rannvijay Singha will be part of Weekend Ka Vaar this week.

As per a report in India Forums, Rannvijay will be coming on the show to promote the new initiative which is launched by MTV. MTV has started a movement to sign its petition for the first-ever Indian food emoticon. The cause has support from ‘Biryani By Kilo’ coming on board as the official biryani partner. MTV has kickstarted the campaign on social media with some quirky, rib-tickling films, along with the engaging, tongue-in-cheek creatives and infographics across platforms that makes an earnest plea for the emoticon. Rannvijay will be shooting with Bigg Boss 13 team today.

