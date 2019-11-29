News

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami and Shehnaaz have a fight

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 07:12 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is high on drama. Bigg Boss announced a luxury budget task for the contestants. The housemates were divided into two groups: Team Paras and Team Asim. Many physical brawls were seen between the contestants.

In one such instance, Shehnaz sits beside Sidharth as the other team members try to snatch alphabets from him. Hindustani bhau touches Shehnaz near her belly and the latter tells him to not touch.They later sit and discuss it, and Mahira tells Shehnaz to tell Bhau that she was getting irritated and not to touch her like that. Rashami and Shefali start yelling at Shehnaz saying that they are falsely accusing Hindustani Bhau of touching Shehnaz inappropriately. They go against Shehnaz and support Bhau. Thus, Shehnaz and Rashami get into a verbal fight.

It will be interesting to witness what the upcoming episodes have in store for the audience.

Credits: TOI

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Rashami, Shehnaaz, fight, TellyChakkar,

Singer Shaan launches Neha's Borkar's...

