Bigg Boss 13: Rashami and Sidharth discuss their past

MUMBAI: Rajat Sharma recently questioned Sidharth Shukla about his equation with Rashami Desai. While giving his side of explanation, Sidharth mentioned about a news article that came out and was against him, and in favour of Rashami. He accused the actress for being the one who got the news published to malign his image.

Later during the episode, the duo was seen in the kitchen area where they were seen talking to each other further on the same topic. Rashami then revealed how a person from the production was the one who leaked the said news story. Sidharth was quick to refuse her side of the story. He was adamant and did not believe her. Rashami then revealed that she had also stopped a news article against him from getting published about their ‘Lonavala trip'.

Credits: TOI