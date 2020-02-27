Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is all praises for Asim Riaz; calls him her ‘genuine’ friend

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television actresses, Rashami Desai has been part of several TV shows. She is known for playing the characters of Tapasya in Uttaran and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. She was recently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, which is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Rashami grabbed the third runner-up position.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami had become great friends with Asim Riaz, who grabbed the first runner-up position. After the grand finale, the two were also seen partying along with Asim’s brother Umar Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Now, Rashami has opened up about her friendship with Asim, and how grateful she is to have him by her side.

In an interview with Times Of India, Rashami said, “We understood each other well and he did things for me without making a noise about it. He is genuine. We became closer because of the situations we faced inside the house. We don’t expect anything from each other. I am just thankful to him for standing by my side.”

Rashami further added that Asim has done a lot for her inside BB house, but has never complained about any of it. “Usne mere liye ghar ke andar bohot kuchh kiya hai, jhela hai aur bechaare ne maar bhi khaayi hai, par usne kabhi mujhe jataaya nahi. I am thankful to him for standing by my side."

