Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Arti no more friends?

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebrities have participated in the show and they are constantly making headlines for this or that reason.

Also, the relationships inside the house are unpredictable. The equation changes often. For example, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, fondly called as SidNaaz by fans, were among one of the most admired BFF jodis; however, the past few episodes have shown them involving in ugly, some physical, fights and distancing from each other. Jumping onto the bandwagon are Rashami Desai and Arti Singh, who always shared a good rapport until now.

In a short glimpse from tonight’s episode, we could see Rashami and Arti getting into a spat. Arti blamed Rashami of calling her a ‘puppet’ while the latter, in a conversation with Shehnaaz, revealed how she is being used. “Jo mujhe laga main woh boldiya. Galti meri hai kyuki agar woh yeh saari line maarti hai main usko react nahi karti hoon. Woh izzat nahi rakh rahi hai, a rishte ki rakh rahi hai na meri rakh rahi hai. I am just getting used. You be real what you are,” said Rashami. Arti, on the other hand, sobs and says how Sidharth Shukla had warned her of not being used emotionally.

Take a look at the clip below:

Credit: SpotboyE