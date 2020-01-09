Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz’s bonding wins fans’ hearts

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.
Over the time, some have become foes while others have become friends. However, the equation changes at the drop of a hat. If there is any good that the broken bonds have done to the housemates, it is the fact that it is those fights and ripping off the relations that helped new ones to blossom, including friendships. And well, one such budding bond in the house seems to be that of Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz as they both have gone through this gradual process of losing friends in the house, organically coming close to each other, and now becoming friends. What highlighted this newly discovered bond is the task yesterday where Asim was adamant on making Rashami one of the daavedaars for captaincy and hence, he did not budge even a little. While it did no good and lead to Bigg Boss punishing Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and Asim, Rashami went on to hug him after Bigg Boss gave them the punishment, and it was a rather sweet and cute gesture. This move of both the contestants made fans of the show trend #RaSimWinningHearts.
Take a look below:
They look super cute and positive and other are just Jealous #bb13 #AsimRaiz #Rashmidesai #RaSimWinningHearts @ColorsTV @BiggBoss we want see more of this not your #faknaz https://t.co/7l5BsQULJL— Ar. मेघा क्वतरा (@kwatramegha27) January 8, 2020
soo cute. #RaSimWinningHearts #AsimRaiz #Rashmidesai #BiggBoss13 https://t.co/AvVeRvstqQ— Shivani singh (@shivi2025) January 8, 2020
Awwwww My fav part of the episodes friend goals #RaSim#RaSimWinningHearts https://t.co/rrXbo1BJvq— Takia_Tonni (@TakiaTonni) January 8, 2020
Rashami n Asim fans trend kijiye unlimited .vote for Rashami n Asim#RaSimWinningHearts #WeWantRaSim— Rukhsar Shaikh (@Rukhsar11696287) January 8, 2020
#RaSimWinningHearts— Nishaad (@Nishaad23698496) January 8, 2020
Rashami giving hug to Asim is the best!!!Real!!
#Sidra moments...achi baath hai
These are worth ...rest all bakwas
PS:madhurima is
This is called.
Friendship. Vulgarity#RaSim #RashamiDesai #AsimRiyaz #RaSimWinsHearts #BiggBoss13 #BB12#RaSimWinningHearts
