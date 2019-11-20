Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai cries as Sidharth Shukla criticises her character

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air. The show has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.



Contestants are making headlines for their friendships, fights, arguments and what not. The drama in the house is certainly in full swing. Kitchen duties have definitely become a big topic in the Bigg Boss 13 house and have been constantly adding fuel to the tension of the house. Again on yesterday's episode, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai locked horns and got into an ugly fight regarding the same. Rashami who was feeling unwell, asked someone to help her to make the chapati's for the housemates. On hearing this, Sidharth took a dig at her and taunted that her best pal Arhaan Khan has been eliminated and thus, she is now trying to play the game with Vishal Aditya Singh. Sidharth's exact comment was, "Arhaan nahin toh Vishal hi sahi. (If not Arhaan then Vishal).



Later in day, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai were having a conversation about properly dividing the kitchen and rationing duties. Here, Asim as a good man, offered to help Rashami and said that he will make the dough. Rashami was obliged by Asim's help, but she took this chance to give back to Sidharth and said some "gawar" (illiterate) people merely chop vegetables and think their duty is done, the food is made. For the unversed, Rashami referred to Sidharth Shukla by saying gawar.



Upon hearing all this, Sidharth who was nearby, jumped into the conversation and questioned Rashami as to what she said and asked to repeat her statements. An agitated Sidharth, gave back and in return calling Rashami 'gawar'. Asim jumped in between and tried to calm Sidharth down. Rashami gets hurt by Shukla's statements and sits in a corner crying. Here, Arti Singh comes to console Rashami and she speaks her heart out to the latter. She says that what hurt her was the way Sidharth Shukla pointed fingers at her character. Arti consoles Rashami and says that if anyone in the house, ever question or point out fingers at her character, she will always be by her side.



Arti Singh also offered help and told Rashami that she will make chapatis with her as she has sprained her shoulder.