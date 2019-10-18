News

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai denies dating Sidharth Shukla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Oct 2019 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air and the drama is in full swing. Now, the show is in its third week. The latest report revolves around contestants Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. The actress has denied dating Sidharth.

Well, on last night's (Thursday's) episode, Rashami in a conversation with Shehnaaz Gill on her love-hate equation with Sidharth Shukla revealed that she never dated him. The interaction between the girls went like this, pressing Rashami’s head, Shehnaaz quizzed her if she dated SIddharth Shukla to which Rashami answered, “To yaha aate? Ek saath? Uska nahi pata par mai to nahi aati. (Then would we have come together for the show? At least I wouldn’t have).

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below. 

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai, denies dating, Sidharth Shukla, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at a special screening of...

Celebrities galore at a special screening of Disney movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Naura
Naura
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh

past seven days