Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai fans support her; trend #PureHeartedRashami

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. With the introduction of 'Connections Week’, a lot of interesting things are happening in the show. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. In fact, the show is just two weeks away from the finale.

Bigg Boss is not just a popular reality show. But it is also known for its controversies. The most common controversy or preconceived notion related to Bigg Boss is that it is fixed and controlled as well.

This debate rose again after the airing of the last episode where the users pointed out a particular scene in which Vikas Gupta is revealing the names of the top three finalists – Asim, Sidharth and Shehnaaz. This particular clipping has now become viral on social media post which social media users have alleged that everything is fixed. This specifically did not go well with Rashami Desai fans who have not only lashed out at the makers but have also trended #PureHeartedRashami on Twitter in her support.

Guys did he just said the top3 ? He said and tried to change his words If the show is already fixed ???? @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha @EndemolShineIND why y’all wasting our time and vote if you already decided top3? #PureHeartedRashami #RashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/1jgn7GBSXL — Rashami Desai Fanclub(@RashamiFanclub3) January 31, 2020

#himanshi first Mistake was to come Biggboss second was to talk shit about Rashu and we don’t care about your fake love that’s your problem but what’s your strategy? What are you trying prove ?Show Rashami negative? Plan is failed miserably #RashamiDesai #PureHeartedRashami — Basrah (@Basraaah) January 31, 2020

Please circulate this clip. If everything is fixed why r we even rooting fr our fav contestant and moreover why are we voting fr them too. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss

If it's fixed, it isn't right. We audience have every right to speak and we will#PureHeartedRashami https://t.co/jVruXPhFI1 — Dream Girl (@dreamgirl10055) January 31, 2020

#RashamiDesai saying aseem boht upar jayega aur career ab aage jayega



I want to cry. Shes so nice.



There is special place in hell for asim fans who doubt Rashami#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #PureHeartedRashami — thisisfatema (@Doremonlove) January 31, 2020

Just hours before @realhimanshi did back biting against #RashamiDesai



But this pure hearted Soul is giving her advice like a mother



No doubt She is Such a great pure hearred person #PureHeartedRashami — DignifiedALI (@MyselfMaAali) January 31, 2020

Asim and Vishal think Rashami is behaving different because she's not nominated this time!



Asim says Rashami does exactly opposite of what she says!



Is Asim the same person who has patched up & then fought with Siddharth at least 10 times?#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #PureHeartedRashami — #RashmiansolidwomanRashami (@RashamiFan4) January 31, 2020

This girl @realhimanshi has insulted her boyfriend and his family on TV and now saying Rashami hasn’t treated fraud Ramlal well? Wtf. That girl didn’t speak anything against even when Salman told her about his fraud. #PureHeartedRashami — Vinci (@vinci1203) January 31, 2020

