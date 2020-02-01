News

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai fans support her; trend #PureHeartedRashami

MUMBAI: The reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is churning out a lot of interesting episodes. With the introduction of 'Connections Week’, a lot of interesting things are happening in the show. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. In fact, the show is just two weeks away from the finale. 

Bigg Boss is not just a popular reality show. But it is also known for its controversies. The most common controversy or preconceived notion related to Bigg Boss is that it is fixed and controlled as well. 

This debate rose again after the airing of the last episode where the users pointed out a particular scene in which Vikas Gupta is revealing the names of the top three finalists – Asim, Sidharth and Shehnaaz. This particular clipping has now become viral on social media post which social media users have alleged that everything is fixed. This specifically did not go well with Rashami Desai fans who have not only lashed out at the makers but have also trended #PureHeartedRashami on Twitter in her support. 

What’s your take on the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

(Also check: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHy3mvMXPX8

