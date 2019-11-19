Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets support from fans; #WeLoveRashamiDesai trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. The popular show has returned with season 13 and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Now, in a new promo shared by the makers of Bigg Boss, each contestant is asked to name a contestant, who they want to save from nominations. Mahira Sharma, a member of Rashami Desai's group did not take her name and chose wild card entrant Vishal Aditya Singh, and neither did Paras Chhabra.



Rashami is upset with Paras and Mahira for not taking her name. To which, Paras tells her that she will come out strong from a vote out, whereas Mahira tells Rashami that she was never her priority. Then Rashami speaks to Devoleena saying that she will now play the game.



Firstly, Arhaan's eviction and friends turning foes, Rashami Desai is heartbroken at the moment. And, to show the actress that her fans stand by her, they have started a trend called #WeLoveRashamiDesai. Rashami Desai's fans have mentioned that they cry when she cries, and are sure that she will bounce back very soon. There were fans, who even called Mahira "ungrateful" and told the Uttaran actress is a real and strong person.



Check out some of the tweets here: