Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai refuses to hear anything negative against Arhaan KhanBigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai refuses to hear anything negative against Arhaan Khan

MUMBAI: Arhaan Khan came into limelight with his performance in the show Badho Bahu. The actor, who recently entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant, is the latest contestant to be eliminated from the reality show.



Arhaan survived in the house only for two weeks. The Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday (17 November) saw the elimination of Rashami Desai's best friend Arhaan Khan. Himanshi Khurana and Arhaan Khan were in the bottom two and when host Salman Khan took Arhaan's name, Rashami burst into tears.



Rashami hugged him multiple times, and Arhaan asked her to stay strong and play wisely. Soon after his eviction, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra started backbiting about him. Rashami had locked herself inside the house and Devoleena followed her to pacify her. After coming out, Rashami goes to talk to Paras. They talk about Arhaan’s eviction and he says that Arhaan got evicted as he did not show his true side.



Arhaan was busy impressing all. Sidharth also tells that he was making big claims about playing the game strong but fizzled out soon. Rashami clarifies saying that Arhaan is a changed person now and further states that he would fight earlier but he is a changed person now. Rashami refuses to hear anything negative against Arhaan. Rashami definitely felt the blow after her confidante Arhaan left the house.



