Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reveals shocking details about Arhaan

MUMBAI: In yesterday's grilling session with Rajat Sharma, the first to face the wrath was Rashami.

She was accused of lying about not knowing Arhaan’s previous marriage and kid. She mentioned she was shocked to learn about Arhaan’s truth and then she was questioned about proposing to him soon after. Rashami reacts by saying that she had no clue about Arhaan’s marriage and kid and she felt that she was emotionally used.

Here, she also added that Salman Khan had told her about Arhaan’s plan to get married to her in the show. She revealed that she wasn’t aware of Arhaan’s secret plan with the makers. She was upset of not knowing many things regarding Arhaan and she was confused about the relationship.

