Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai says she has not shown craze for captaincy

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai, who is known for serials like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, is presently seen in Bigg Boss 13. The actress says that she has not shown craze for captaincy in the reality show and that she is a captain either way and strong enough.

Talking about Bigg Boss 13, recently, the top seven contestants were made to interact with the media at a press conference. As finale is barely a few days away, the contestants are trying to play solo as everyone's eyeing the trophy. For those who are religiously following this reality show are aware that Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra are two such strong contestants, who never became the captain of the house but have come a long way.

At the press conference, when Rashami was asked about it, the actress said that she never really had a craze for being in the captaincy race. Rashami said that she is strong enough and is a captain in her own right. She also added that irrespective of whether she's the captain or not, she only does what she likes and doesn't dances to anyone's tunes.

Take a look below:

Credits: TOI