Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mom says Devoleena has been like a pillar in her daughter's life

MUMBAI: The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is now heading towards its grand finale. Only a few days are left for the final day and fans are eager to know who is going to lift the trophy.

Speaking about the contestants, they were seen getting into some nasty fights. However, some of them also bonded well and became friends. Talking about the same, it seems Rashami Desai has found a life-time friend in inmate Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The two shared a strong bond inside the house and Rashami's mother Rasila Desai feels that Devoleena has guarded her daughter like a shield. In a conversation with the TimesofIndia.com, Rashami's mother opened up about her daughter's friendship with Devoleena.

Rashami's mother said to the daily, "If anyone ever wants a friend in life, they should meet a person like Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She stood by Rashami in the difficult time and has been like a pillar in my daughter's life. She has supported her whenever Rashami needed her. I feel so good to see Devoleena taking a stand for my daughter. When Rashami got emotional and weak and could not speak, Devoleena took a stand for her and spoke for her. She has guarded my daughter as a shield. She has rightly proven what friendship means and what a friend is all about.”