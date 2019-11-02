Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's rumoured BF Arhaan Khan REVEALS the reason behind entering the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show. With the entry of wild card contestants, the drama is set to become interesting.



Rashami Desai's rumoured boyfriend, Arhaan Khan, has finally entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Before going in, he had a chat with SpotboyE.com wherein he spoke about Rashami Desai, her equation with Sidharth Shukla, and the reason for entering the show.



When asked who according to him is the strongest player, he said, “Rashami is playing really very good and also in a dignified way. She is taking stand for herself without doing any drama like others.”



When pointed out that in other’s opinion Rashami is driving on Sidharth and her past. To this, he said, “I think Sidharth is doing that, not Rashami. The only thing which I can see him doing is either fighting and being rude to her or getting wild and showing unnecessary aggression in the tasks. Even if two people are talking vo kaan lagake sunta hai assuming it is about Rashami and him. And even if Rashami is laughing he feels she is laughing on him. Mujhe lagta hai vo andar gaya bhi hai ye janne ki Rashami uske baarein mein kya baat kar rahi hai.”



Further when asked if he thinks some people might feel that he got a chance to be a part of Bigg Boss because of his link-up with Rashami, he said, “That's not true. I was offered previous Season as well but I couldn’t take it up due to my date issues. And this year I am participating only because of my mother, as she is an ardent follower of the show and she wants to see me in it. So, ye jo show hai vo main meri maa ke liye kar raha hoon. My connection with Rashami is of just good friends and I don't feel due to her I have been considered.”