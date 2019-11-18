News

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's rumoured ex, Lakshya Lalwani, REACTS to her participation in the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019 12:40 PM

MUMBAI: Lakshya Lalwani was seen in Roadies and has also worked in several daily soaps. The actor, who was also a part of Porus, is gearing up for Dostana 2. However, currently he is making headlines for his past relationship. 

Well, the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is currently on air and Rashami Desai is locked up inside the house. Recently, there were reports that Rashami and Lakshya, who were allegedly a couple, parted ways abruptly. However, neither Rashami nor Lakshya ever accepted their relationship in public. So, now that Rashami is part of the reality show, how he thinks she has been playing inside the Bigg Boss house? He said to SpotboyE.com that he hasn't been seeing the show, but quickly added, "I wish her the best for Bigg Boss." When further asked him if he's still in touch with Rashami. “No, we are not," Lakshya quipped.

