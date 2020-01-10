Bigg Boss 13: Rashami gifts Shehnaaz Gill a ‘bottle of attention’

MUMBAI: One of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebs have participated in the show and their dramatic moves have been adding spice to the episodes.

As a part of the show, the contestants take part in various tasks. And, the show just turned more entertaining with its latest task- BB Comedy Club. In last night’s episode, Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the house and guided the housemates. He helped them with their jokes, and Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh had to perform first. Paritosh Tripathi hosted the event, and the housemates made sure to entertain the viewers with their antics. In a promo of tonight’s episode, we can see Rashami handing a bottle to Shehnaaz, and says it’s for her to consume regularly, and that it is a bottle of ‘attention.’

However, before Shehnaaz could react, Sidharth Shukla replied saying, “Shehnaaz, bolo tumhe zarurat nahi hai, bohot milta hai.” An elated Shehnaaz points towards him and says, “attention abhi bhi mil rahi hai mujhe,” leaving the audience clapping and cheering for her loudly.

Take a look below: