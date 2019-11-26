News

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami nervous after cozy scene with Sidharth

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla gave a sizzling performance in last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaz was directing them as part of a task.

Post their task, Rashami looked hesitant and expressed her feelings to Paras. She was seen saying that she kissed Sidharth on the glass door at the same time. She seemed to be in shock. She added saying that they were playing characters, but it happened after a long time. Rashami says, 'We kissed on the glass at the same time. We were in our characters. We acted together. We worked together for over a year.'

Well, it is sure a relief for the audience to see these two, who have always been at loggerheads in the house, romance one another and display some love. What say?

 

