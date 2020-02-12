News

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami talks about her past with Sidharth

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's relationship has changed over time, from being arch-rivals to becoming cordial with each other. The couple were romantically linked a few years ago. However, they have always claimed of just knowing each other very well.

Recently, when Rashami was questioned about her love-hate relationship with Sidharth and why she is confused about it, the former told Rajat Sharma that Sidharth is a control freak and she felt suffocated. She tells the host that her bond with Sidharth is quite old and called it Dil Se Dil Tak. She also shares that Sidharth has the habit of insulting people while trying to be funny. Sidharth looks amused while Rashami makes one claim after another.

