Bigg Boss 13: Rashami tells Madhurima that Shehnaaz is nothing without Sidharth

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Presently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens.

As the show is heading towards finale, the competition is getting tougher. Amidst this, the show is making news for its family week special episodes. Well, the family members of the gharwale entered the house to meet the contestants and the gharwale turned emotional on meeting their family members after more than 100 odd days. In one of the latest promos released by the channels, we see Rashami Desai and Madhurima Tuli engage in a conversation wherein Rashami Desai is seen talking about the Bigg Boss house and how her relationships inside the house have changed over the months. In the promo, we can see Rashami Desai saying that in the first month, she was always vocal about her stand and talked about what she felt was right or wrong. Later, Rashami told Tuli that the only way to stay inside the house is to be yourself and she also confessed that she got scared on seeing the wild card entrants coming inside the house.

Rashami went on to talk about how after Asim and Sidharth’s friendship went sour, there is a lot of imbalance in the house and how post Asim and Sid’s fight, Paras became close to Sidharth. Also, Rashami Desai revealed that for her, Mahira is nothing in the house and her game is zero. Before the end of the promo, we see Rashami Desai telling Madhurima Tuli that Shehnaz Gill and is absolutely nothing without Sidharth Shukla and for her, she only wants to seek attention in the house and otherwise, she has no stand and she comes across as very indecisive.

Take a look below:

