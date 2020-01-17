Bigg Boss 13: Rashami's nephew, niece helped her patch-up with Sidharth

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai's niece and nephew have been instrumental in initiating a patch-up between the actress and her fellow "Bigg Boss 13" housemate Sidharth Shukla. The little ones made the two contestants "hug" out their differences.



A preview clip of the upcoming episode shows Sidharth introducing his mother to Rashami and Shehnaz Gill. In the next scene, Rashami is seen crying. Sidharth comes to her and she tells him how one has come to meet her from her family, according to a timesofindia.indiatimes.com report.



Moments later, Rashami's nephew and niece enter the house. Her nephew asks Rashami why she is no more on talking terms with Sidharth.



They make Sidharth and Rashmi shake hands and hug each other.



Sidharth and Rashami have often engaged in explicit verbal spats in the house.



"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors channel.