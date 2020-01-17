Bigg Boss 13: Rashami's niece and nephew want her and Sidharth to be friends again

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 never fails to entertain viewers. The show is getting interesting with every passing episode. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

The contestants have been making headlines for varied reasons. The latest piece revolves around Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla.

Speaking about the show, the ongoing task inside the BB house has currently become the talk of the town as the family members of the housemates have entered the house as a part of the same. The latest promo of the next episode will now definitely excite the ardent followers as Rashami Desai’s niece Bhavya and nephew Swastik will enter the house. Not only that, the two of them will ask her to end her fight with Sidharth Shukla and ask them to become friends again. The next thing that we get to see is Sidharth and Rashami shaking hands with each other.

