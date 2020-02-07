Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi's mother is upset with Asim

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai's mother is upset with Asim Riaz because she believes that the actor should have supported her when Himanshi Khurana revealed details about her relationship with Arhaan Khan. Recently, Rashami, irked by Arhaan's actions after the show, decided to call off her relationship with him.



'Whatever Himanshi said and the way she said, I didn't like it. I am hurt. Asim had to support his girlfriend as well. He didn't have any option. But I still feel he should have supported Rashami. But anyways I am glad they are friends," Rasila Desai told TOI.

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, superstar host Salman Khan reprimanded Himanshi, who was inside the house in the connection week, for talking about the outside world in the house even after repeated reminders by Bigg Boss. The housemates were then shown a video where Himanshi spoke to Asim and Vishal Aditya Singh about Arhaan crying in front of her and how Rashami befriending Sidharth Shukla has upset him.



She was upset about Arhaan talking to Himanshi about it. Rashami's mother has thanked Salman for supporting her daughter throughout the show. She said, 'There were times when I wanted to be in the house to support my daughter. But I am happy that Salman sir stood by her side and guided her throughout. He guided her properly and I thank him with all my heart.'

