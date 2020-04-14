Bigg Boss 13 re-run replaced by Dance Deewane due to THIS reason?

MUMBAI: A lot of shows are making a comeback on the small screens to entertain the viewers during this quarantine period. One of them was popular and the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13.

When Bigg Boss 13 re-run was announced, the viewers couldn't hold back their excitement. Even Bigg Boss 13 contestants were extremely happy hearing this news.

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most happening, controversial and the longest seasons of all. However, it seems, the viewers are not taking the same amount of interest in watching the show all over again.

Hence, the show has been apparently replaced due to low TRPs. Well, this is extremely shocking to hear this. The channel has pulled the show back due to dressing viewership.

Another popular dance reality show Dance Deewane has been replaced.

Well, bad news for the ones who were enjoying the re-run of Bigg Boss 13.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.