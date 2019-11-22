News

Is Bigg Boss 13 RIGGED?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Nov 2019 09:22 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 created immense excitement among the audience before it started. Just like every year, people wanted to know about the contestants entering the show and how will they be in the house.

The reality show has been the most awaited controversial show and also the most awaited show on television, which is hosted by Salman Khan. While the earlier season made many wonder if the show is rigged, the current season has all the masala and does not looked forced at all.

However, with Siddharth Shukla and Rashami’s constant banter, Ahraan’s entry in the house, Devoleena suddenly turning towards Siddharth, and the changing dynamics time and again of complex relationships between the celebrity contestants, is there a slight chance of the show being rigged?

The show has witnessed that the maximum tasks are left incomplete, and it is more about the fights between people than competition.

What are your thoughts on the same?

 

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, TellyChakkar,

