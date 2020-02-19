Bigg Boss 13’s Aarti Singh opens up about her dating rumours with Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Aarti Singh is a well-known face in the Telly world. She has been part of several shows including Waaris, Sasural Simar Ka and Maayka. She is currently in news for Bigg Boss 13.

Aarti participated in the show and reached the Top five. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, the actress spoke about her journey, her equation with winner Sidharth Shukla, and much more. When asked if she thought she would reach the Top five, Aarti said, “Obviously I thought I would do well but soon I felt 'What am I doing?' There was so much pressure of the legacy that I had taken along. I was unable to be real because I felt what would people think of me. Eventually, I decided that I have to be myself.” So, when she made it to the Top five, did she get this feeling that she is going to win the show? “Even Paras and Shefali told me that I could win,” she said.

She also spoke about Sidharth. After Sidharth bagged the trophy, several people are saying that the show was biased and fixed. When asked if she thinks he deserved to win, she replied, “People have loved him and voted for him, so there's no question about that now. Sidharth was someone who used to stand up against everyone inside. Even if he was wrong sometimes, he used to strongly defend himself. I think that was one thing which made him the winner.”

There has been a rumour before Bigg Boss that she was dating Sidharth. Clearing the rumour, Aarti said, “When the show started, there came a headline that Krushna's sister is dating Sidharth Shukla. I didn't find it necessary to even clarify because a rumour is just a rumour. I knew that ghar ke andar jaake sab pata chalne waala hai. I have been in this industry, I know how it is. Even when Rajat Sharma had come inside, he asked me the same. You see, I have a desire to settle down soon, so if normally too anyone broaches the topic of marriage, I end up smiling. It’s not about Sidharth Shukla. Even an astrologer had entered the House and predicted that ‘yeh saal meri shaadi hogi,’ I had started blushing.”