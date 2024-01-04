Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh engaged? Bipasha Basu, Krushna Abhishek and others hint at it in her latest post

MUMBAI: Television actress Arti Singh needs no introduction. She has been in this industry for more than a decade and rose to fame with her role in the serial Parichay — Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka on Colors. The actress gained immense fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Her recent post on Instagram is now making headlines!

Arti who has a sizable fan following on Instagram posted pictures in a red embroidered saree and is seen wearing some gold jewelry. She is seen amidst flowers decorated around her. She captioned the series of pictures, “Laal Ishq’

Celebs like Bipasha Basu and Krushna Abhishek sent her congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “Congratulations @artisingh5 finally you are getting married best of luck for your new life. I know you as Sidharth good friend since bb13 we all are waiting for your wedding sab ayenge and all conversation now this day is coming but sidharth is not there .be happy and keep smiling always god bless you.’ another wrote, “Many congratulations arti. God bless you with happiness and prosperity.”

Arti revealed the face of her mystery man Dipak Chauhan on Valentine's Day, although his face isn’t properly visible. Krushna Abhishek revealed that the wedding will happen soon and the first invite will be given to Uncle Govinda. The wedding will reportedly take place in Mumbai as per PUnjabi customs and traditions.

