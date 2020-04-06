Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh wishes to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and Naagin

MUMBAI: Arti Singh is a popular television actress. She has been part of several serials and was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

She gained massive popularity with her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While she couldn't win the title, she surely won many hearts. The actress celebrated her birthday on 5 April amid the Coronavirus lockdown. While Arti is waiting for good offers after BB 13, she has expressed her wish to be part of a comedy show and a supernatural thriller. Yes, we're talking about The Kapil Sharma Show and Naagin.

In a recent chat with the Times of India, Arti revealed that she desires to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Arti said that she wishes to do a dancing reality show now. However, if Kapil Sharma gives her a chance to be on his show, then it will be damn fun. She mentioned that TKSS is of the biggest comedy shows in India, so she would definitely like to give it a try. Moreover, comedy runs in her family, so she wants to take up a comedy show if it is good and worthy.

Not only comedy, but Arti also wishes to explore the genre of the supernatural drama, which is creating hype on Indian television now. The pretty face revealed that she would not mind signing a project like Naagin if it is offered to her. She said that it is a big deal and if it is helping her career then there's no harm in doing it.