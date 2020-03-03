Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to come up with something special for fans

MUMBAI: Season 13 of the popular and controversial reality TV series, Bigg Boss, came to an end by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up. Apart from fights, tasks, fun elements, another thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Now, the good news is that Asim and Himanshi will be featuring in a music video. The makers of this single have kept the title of it under wraps. Presented by Anshul Garg, featuring in this video along the leading pair will be singer Neha Kakkar. This teaser poster has Asim in light sky blue suit teamed up with a white shirt, looking handsome. On the other hand, Himanshi can be seen in a checkered buttoned-down dress with black scarf and hair kept open. The music video will be releasing on 18 March 2020. Within just four hours of Himanshi dropping the teaser poster, the post garnered four lac plus likes.

Sharing the teaser poster on social media, Himanshi wrote, “Something really special coming out on…” Take a look below.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming music video? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.