News

Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz aptly pulls off the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose upon seeing Himanshi Khurana; watch

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2020 11:36 AM

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are currently one of the most popular celebrity couples. They were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry. Now, after the show, the duo is painting the town red with their love.

The couple is also coming up with a romantic music video titled Kalla Sohna. As the video is soon going to be unveiled, Asim and Himanshi are neck-deep into its promotions. A video of them is doing the rounds of social media. It begins with Asim, along with a famous TikTok star, trying to pull off the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose of spreading hands in the air. However, he fails. But as soon as his ladylove Himanshi enters the scene, Asim gets all pumped up and the SRK pose comes out naturally and aptly.

Take a look at the adorable video right here:

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Arti Singh Asim Riaz Sidharth Shukla Shehnaz Shefali Jariwala Himanshi Khurana TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here