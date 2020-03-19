Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz aptly pulls off the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose upon seeing Himanshi Khurana; watch

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are currently one of the most popular celebrity couples. They were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry. Now, after the show, the duo is painting the town red with their love.

The couple is also coming up with a romantic music video titled Kalla Sohna. As the video is soon going to be unveiled, Asim and Himanshi are neck-deep into its promotions. A video of them is doing the rounds of social media. It begins with Asim, along with a famous TikTok star, trying to pull off the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose of spreading hands in the air. However, he fails. But as soon as his ladylove Himanshi enters the scene, Asim gets all pumped up and the SRK pose comes out naturally and aptly.

Take a look at the adorable video right here: