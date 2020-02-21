News

Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz to collaborate with Bohemia for a music video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2020 11:13 AM

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is currently making headlines for participating in Bigg Boss 13 and emerging as the first runner-up. The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the show. Now, here’s some good news for all the fans and admirers of Asim. 

Well, Asim is soon going to do a music video with Bohemia. Apart from that, there are rumours that he'll also do another video with Jacqueline Fernandez. Asim’s team took to social media and announced about his upcoming project. The tweet read, “Exclusive @imrealasim interview with @DJNoreenKhan . Their will be two songs coming out next month #BuiltInPain #AsimRiaz featuring @iambohemia .&  #AsimRiaz featuring @realhimanshi song name is not revealed yet !!” 

During the live audio chat with DJ Noreen Khan on BBC Asian Network, Asim mentioned about having a video call with Bohemia and explained that the composer has confirmed collaborating with Riaz for his track. Asim added how overwhelming it was when he shared about requiring music composition help from Bohemia and mentioned how Bohemia responded, “Hogaya Bhai, Ho Gaya.” Asim will be traveling to Australia for a trip next month and revealed that he might probably shoot the music video there. 

Take a look below.

Are you excited to watch Asim in the upcoming music video? Hit the comment section below. 

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz Bohemia Jacqueline Fernandez DJ Noreen Khan TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Check out the sizzling pictures of Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's performance

Check out the sizzling pictures of Aditya Narayan...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here