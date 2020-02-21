Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz to collaborate with Bohemia for a music video

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is currently making headlines for participating in Bigg Boss 13 and emerging as the first runner-up. The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the show. Now, here’s some good news for all the fans and admirers of Asim.

Well, Asim is soon going to do a music video with Bohemia. Apart from that, there are rumours that he'll also do another video with Jacqueline Fernandez. Asim’s team took to social media and announced about his upcoming project. The tweet read, “Exclusive @imrealasim interview with @DJNoreenKhan . Their will be two songs coming out next month #BuiltInPain #AsimRiaz featuring @iambohemia .& #AsimRiaz featuring @realhimanshi song name is not revealed yet !!”

During the live audio chat with DJ Noreen Khan on BBC Asian Network, Asim mentioned about having a video call with Bohemia and explained that the composer has confirmed collaborating with Riaz for his track. Asim added how overwhelming it was when he shared about requiring music composition help from Bohemia and mentioned how Bohemia responded, “Hogaya Bhai, Ho Gaya.” Asim will be traveling to Australia for a trip next month and revealed that he might probably shoot the music video there.

