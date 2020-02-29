Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz edits his picture to twin with Himanshi Khurana; check photo

MUMBAI: Season 13 of the popular and controversial reality TV series, Bigg Boss, came to an end by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up. Apart from fights, tasks, fun elements, another thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Asim and Himanshi won fans’ hearts with their camaraderie. In fact, post the show also they are making headlines for their gestures towards each other. Well, it was just recently that Asim took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself on his Instagram feed, and it was a big hit with his fans. The picture showed him wearing a powder blue colored three-piece suit. On the other hand, Himanshi’s recent Instagram post is a picture of her in a turquoise blue outfit. Now, Asim took to his Instagram story and shared a collage of both their pictures. The colour of his suit has been edited slightly to match that of Himanshi Khurana’s. Now, it looks like the two are twinning in turquoise colored outfits! He had crown emoji over both of their pictures, obviously referring to her as the Queen.

Take a look below:

What do you think about Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry? Hit the comment section below.

On the work front, Asim confirmed his collaboration with Bohemia. He is also gearing up for music video with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez.