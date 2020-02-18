Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz elated to receive support from John Cena; dedicates a special Instagram post to him

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is currently making headlines for participating in Bigg Boss 13 and emerging as the first runner-up. The model is also in news for John Cena.

John Cena, who is one of the most popular wrestlers, took everyone by surprise when he randomly posted Asim’s photo not once but twice on his Instagram feed. While there were many wondering why he would post his photo on his account, some were completely losing their mind as Asim got international fame too, well, knowing how much he used to trend on social media, this kind of made sense. That’s not it, John Cena’s upcoming film, Fast And Furious 9’s official Twitter handle also welcomed Asim into their Fast family and this obviously made a lot of noise.

An overwhelmed Asim took to social media to express his happiness. While sharing a chirpy picture of John Cena on his account, he captioned it as, “Thankyou @johncena for the support. I am speechless when i saw you shared my picture on your Instagram. Huge Huge fan sir! Respect!”

Check out Asim’s post dedicated to the WWE star: